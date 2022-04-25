Pregnant Britney Spears takes a break from social media for a 'little while'

makes it to the headlines quite often. Earlier, her conservatorship kept her in news and then her relationship with Sam Asghari kept her buzzing. The Toxic singer is engaged to Sam Asghari. And while we all were waiting for the news of their wedding, the news of her pregnancy took everyone by shock. It was a few days ago that Britney Spears announced that she is going to embrace motherhood again and is really excited about it. In one of the posts, she even spoke about being hounded by the media when she embraced motherhood earlier. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts as Vijay Varma recreates her ‘Kaun Hai Woh?’ line from K3G – watch

Now, Britney Spears has mentioned that she is taking a break from social media. Sharing a video of a small baby and the pink dressing room, she penned a note and announced that she is going to be away from social media for some time. She wrote, "I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while ? !!! I send my love and God bless you all." A lot of people commented on her post and wrote that they are there to support her. A comment read, "BB u do what U want to do. thats why we were with you for #freebritney - we love u." Another comment read, "Take some time for you!! I will miss your post.. but I'm happy you are living your best life." Check out Britney's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Sharing her pregnancy announcement, Britney Spears had penned, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!"