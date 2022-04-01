Princess Diana's favourite photographer Patrick Demarchelier dead: Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid and more mourn the loss

French photographer Patrick Demarchelier passed away at the age of 78. He was among the most famous ones who took pictures of a lot of celebrities. He also shot to fame as he captured portraits of Princess Diana. The news of his demise has left Hollywood mourning. The news of his demise was shared on his Instagram account. It read, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren" Many big celebrities took to their respective social media accounts to express grief. Also Read - Divya Agarwal wishes Varun Sood on his birthday proving one can be friends with their ex - view post

The list includes names of stars like Hailey Baldwin, , , Emily Ratajkowski, and more. Priyanka Chopra on Instagram wrote, "Your legacy is timeless. RIP Patrick Demarchelier. An absolute honour to have worked with you." Hailey Baldwin Bieber shared a picture that sees her hugging Patrick and the caption read, "Rest in peace incredible @patrickdemarchelier." Bella Hadid expressed grief and wrote, "I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life. You will be missed, Patrick. Rest In Peace."

Here is the Instagram post made on Patrik Demarchelier's account. Many celebrities including Gigi Hadid dropped in comments mourning the lost. May his soul rest in peace.