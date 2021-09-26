South Korean superband BTS performed the opening act of the 24-hour music concert Global Citizen Live. The septet comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope were seen performing on their blockbuster second English single Butter and Permission To Dance in their pre-recorded performance from Seoul. To everyone's surprise, Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared right before the Bangton Boys' act and sparked speculations of the band's much-awaited tour to India.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA AS HOST FOR WORLD'S BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL ?? @GlblCtzn pic.twitter.com/2mpd78xVGn — best of priyanka chopra (@ChopraBest) September 25, 2021

**Sees Priyanka Chopra hosing the #GlobalCitizenLive and remembers BTS will be performing** Armys : Omgg Priyanka!!sksjsj BTS IS COMING TO INDIA CONFIRMED!!?? — 새⁷?Sαҽ? (@daebakbangtang) September 25, 2021

priyanka chopra : so,next artist is BT-

Indiamys : yes BTS coming India, get ready ur a$$!! — ᴮᴱIshika⁷?vs uni. (@KTHsaxyphonist) September 25, 2021

Priyanka Chopra hosting I told ya'll BTS coming to India — paridhee⁷⛓?| sam loml (@pasteltanniess) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay have released the lyrics of the single The Universe. Coldplay officially released the lyrical video on their Instagram on Friday ahead of the song's release.

The British rock band released a visual with lyrics in different colours in Korean and English along with the announcement on their Instagram page. Coldplay had revealed earlier that there is a list of three upcoming releases that fans should keep an eye on.

"Two days until the release of 'My Universe' by Coldplay x BTS -- and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! Here are some #MYUNIVERSE dates for your diary," their label wrote on their Instagram Stories with a flyer of the important dates.

Coldplay's label Parlophone Records announced a schedule of upcoming releases tied to the single with the K-pop boy band, including the 'Inside My Universe Documentary' on September 26 and the Supernova 7 Mix and acoustic version the same day.