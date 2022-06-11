Priyanka Chopra has ‘fallen more in love’ with Nick Jonas of late and the reason is just too adorable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always been a couple much in love, right from their early days of dating each other, but post the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jones, that love has only grown deeper for another, probably more so in the case of Priyanka Chopra, who's apparently “falling more in love” with each passing day for husband Nick Jonas. Well, he may be a great guy, but why's the wifey getting more smitten with him, especially after a few years of marriage. Well, the reason has got to do with the kind of father he has turned out to be.

Why has Priyanka Chopra “fallen more in love” with Nick Jonas?

A source has revealed to HollywoodLife that despite the highs and lows and Nick Jonas have gone through over the past few months with their daughter being born premature amongst other things they faced as parents, they feel indescribably blessed that their baby girl is home safe and sound. The source claims that Priyanka has fallen even more in love with Nick after seeing how sweet and gentle he is with their baby as he's everything in a father that she sees in her own dad, which is extremely heartwarming for the actress.

Nick Jonas on 100% dad duty even while at work

Another source told HollywoodLife that although Nick has got back to work for his Las Vegas shows with his brothers, he has been on dad duty a 100%t of the time, regularly checking in with Priyanka Chopra to make sure that their baby girl is doing okay, facetiming with her etc. Said source adds that Nick Jonas loves being a father more than anything and this has really created a bonding experience not only for him and Priyanka, but also for him and his brothers.