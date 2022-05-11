Priyanka Chopra is in awe of hubby Nick Jonas as he uses THIS trick to calm down baby Malti

Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas became parents through surrogacy. The couple welcomed their baby girl in the month of January 2022. However, since she was premature, the baby had to spend a lot of time in hospital. Now, they have got their baby home and she has become the centre of their attention. It was on Mother's Day that Priyanka Chopra shared a picture on social media revealing that their baby girl, whom they have named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is home from the hospital. Now, here's some sweet deets about how the father is bonding with his little one. Also Read - From Yash's KGF 3 to Salman Khan's Tiger 3: Top 10 much-awaited sequels of blockbuster movies

As reported by HollywoodLife, Nick Jonas sings to his baby daughter to calm her down. Priyanka Chopra is totally in awe of Nick Jonas singing to Malti all the time. In fact, it seems he has even started making little songs for her. A source informed the portal, "Nick took his brother's advice and started singing to her to calm her down and now it has become a big part of daddy and daughter bonding. Nick's found that it not only helps her sleep but can calm her down when she is fussy. As soon as she hears his voice, she just looks at him with big eyes and smiles."

In fact, the source also claimed that the family feels that there is another musician in the making in the form of Malti as she absolutely loves her father's singing. The source said, "It melts Priyanka's heart to see this and Nick sings to her all the time – with or without guitar. He will hold her and rock her back and forth and create little songs as he goes along. His family thinks that they might have another musician on their hands because she absolutely loves it." Now, isn't this absolutely sweet?