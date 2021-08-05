Priyanka Chopra puts rumours of spat with Meghan Markle to rest with THIS heartwarming wish on the latter's 40th birthday; says, 'Bravo, my friend' for THIS noble work

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday today and her close friend global icon, wished her by pledging to support her in helping the women who lost their jobs in the times of pandemic. With this post, she also put the rumours of spat with her to rest. PeeCee wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first.⁣" Also Read - Priyanka Chopra cuddles Nick Jonas as they reunite after months and it's all things ADORABLE – view pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Talking about how pandemic has impacted the women across the globe, she wrote, "As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world.⁣

In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages.⁣ It's time to help women get back into the workforce.⁣"

Pledging to support Meghan's noble initiative, PeeCee further wrote, "The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce…Of course I was more than happy to join. ⁣Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion.⁣

#40x40 #CompassioninAction."

PeeCee and Meghan have been friends for years but there were reports that the relationship between the duo has turned out to be bitter after the latter skipped the actress' wedding.

⁣