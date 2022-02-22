Priyanka Chopra receives an apology from comedian Rosie O'Donnell who mistook her for Deepak Chopra's daughter

has become a global sensation. She has become a popular face all across the west. She ventured into Hollywood with Quantico and now she has a few big projects in her name. Plus, she is married to Nick Jonas. Thus she has pretty much created an identity for herself in the West making the country proud. However, there have been times when she has been on the recieving end too. Recently, a comedian Rosie O'Donnell had to apologise to Priyanka Chopra as she thought she was Deepak Chopra's daughter. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal a date; fans express joy on getting a glimpse of their FAVE duo [PICS]

In a video shared on Instagram, Rosie O'Donnell stated that she felt embarassed as she assumed that Priyanka was author Deepak Chopra's daughter. In the video she says that she was in Malibu when she bumped into the couple. She said, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter." When she told Priyanka that she knew her father, the actress responded, "she was like, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?' I'm like ‘Deepak’. She was like ‘No. And Chopra is a common name’. I felt so embarrassed,” said Rosie. In the end, she apologised to Nick Jonas and his Chopra wife. A lot of people dropped comments stating that even they thought Deepak Chopra was Priyanka's father. Check out the video below: Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: J-Hope gets his first birthday gifts from Jin, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting second baby and more

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have entered a new phase in their lives - parenthood. They recently welcomed their child into this world through surrogacy.