Priyanka Chopra has branched out into Hollywood for some years now, and is probably the only Indian actor to make a mark in Hollywood after so many have unsuccessfully tried since decades. That being said, while Priyanka Chopra is regularly being case in A-grade Hollywood movies in prominent roles, her film appearances haven't really set the industry on fire, truth be told. That's not to say they all haven't been commendable, just that she's grabbed more attention in Hollywood with either her interviews, appearances at various events or business models. Speaking of business models, Priyanka has now invested in Perfect Moments, a French luxury sportswear brand. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan on Aryan Khan drugs case, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her divorce; 5 things to look forward to

Priyanka Chopra invests in sportswear brand Perfect Moments

Announcing her latest business venture, shared a pic with husband Nick Jonas on her official Instagram handle and wrote: “This is a special day for us!! We're proud to join the Perfect Moment family as strategic investors and advisors. Having worn Perfect Moments organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an apres ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand. As we got to know the company better, we also really connected with their ethos...creating perfect moments.” Also Read - The First Case to Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu - 4 films set to make your Friday entertainment

Priyanka Chopra keen on creating special moments

The star continued in her note: “Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture. SO! If you have a love of travel, colour, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don't already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come.” Check out her full Instagram post below: Also Read - Star kid lands a big banner epic by chance; is nervous and goes out of the way to make it a success

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shower love on her

No sooner than PeeCee made the announcement, that her fans flooded the comments section with showers of praise. One user wrote: “I cannot explain how much i feel so proud of you my beautiful international superstar Cindrella. You always making India proud and always writing history i am so proud of you and I really love you so much,” while another commented: “You are Just an icon of beauty.” A third added, “I love this,” and so and and so forth...