Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch has passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. In a statement, the Buckingham Palace confirmed the news stating that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. All her children had travelled to Balmoral after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision. Also Read - Prince Philip passes away at 99: Fans revisit his memorable moments to mourn his death — read tweets

Condolences have been pouring in from around the world to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Bollywood celebrities such as Riteish Deskhmukh, , and others have also expressed their sadness over her demise. Also Read - Prince Harry breaks his silence on split from the royal family: It brings me great sadness that it has come to this

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth ll.Her legacy solely as a woman is enough to bring a strange sadness to the heart.15 prime ministers, during her 70-year reign as a British monarch. A life well spent in service of her beloved nation," Celina Jaitly tweeted. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II calls emergency royal family meeting over Prince Harry-Meghan Markle crisis

wrote, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK." Adnan Sami too tweeted to mourn the demise of the UK's Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week, BBC reported. She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign. The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926.