Once again, cases of Coronavirus are on the rise. As per the reports, many countries have witnessed a spike in COVID positive cases. Actions are being taken and measures are put in place. Amidst this, reports emerge that many renowned artists have passed in China amid the rise in Coronavirus cases. As per a report in ANI, many lives have been lost due to the rise in COVID cases. Referring to a report in NTD, a New York-based a global Television network, the report states that actors like Actor Zhang Mu, Ren Jun, Chu Lanlan, Cheng Jinghua, Yu Yuheng, Xiong Yingzheng, Hou Menglan, and Zhao Zhiyuan who shared ties with Xi Jinping-led Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

Actor Zhang Mu who reportedly portrayed Mao Zedong in numerous CCP films passed away at the age of 92, said the report. A Peking opera performer named Song Changrong passed away at the age of 87. Yang Lin, a 60-year-old screenwriter, is said to have breathed his last on December 21 in Henan Province, reported NTD News as per an article shared by news agency ANI. Ren Jun, an Opera artist, passed away at the age of 103, says the report.

The Coronavirus situation brought the world to a standstill in 2020. The pandemic hit many countries hard, and many lost their lives. The world is now recuperating from the effects of the pandemic, however, another threat of new variant lingers upon. Most of the countries are taking full precaution and have already dived into action mode to stay well-equipped if another pandemic hits. Everyone is advice to stay safe and take precuations!