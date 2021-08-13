REVEALED: Here's how BTS selects their songs from songwriters around the world and it is truly FTW!

BTS has a crazy fan following. People love hearing their happy and amazing songs. However, did you guys ever think about how the BTS members choose their songs from songwriters? Well, Nicole Kim, the leader of BIG HIT MUSIC’s A&R Team has an answer to this question. Yes, in an interview with Weverse Magazine, Nicole Kim revealed that for their latest hit, Permission To Dance, BTS members chose a song with the intent of giving people good vibes, positive energy and hope. This was a positive message they wanted to send out during the pandemic where many people are suffering. The goal of the song was to tell people what they should be doing during this time. The A&R team specifically chose songwriters that could not only convey this message but would also have a sound that suits BTS. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM reveals he is envious of Jin, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears steps down from conservatorship and more

BTS had said, "It's a hard time for us, but there must be far more people having a much harder time than us, and we want to give people hope in our own way. We hope we can give them strength somehow." Finally the decision was taken on how well the songwriters understood the artists. BTS' Permission To Dance was written by which turned out to be a global chartbuster. While the song is still dominating the charts across the globe, you would be surprise to know that the original lyrics of the song was more like a marriage proposal, which made it a love song.

The leader of BIG HIT MUSIC's A&R Team, Nicole Kim discussed with BTS and Ed Sheeran about altering the song to fit the message of hope during the pandemic, which resulted in the final output. Nicole said BTS "liked the track as it was, but the original lyrics were more like a marriage proposal—more personal, like a love song." He added, "In the process of consolidating and conveying the theme, and how other people translate it into the actual lyrics, if we use vague language, then the people hearing it have a completely different image in mind, so sometimes we offer a hypothetical storyline to be as specific as possible."