Ricky Martin strongly refutes allegations of sexually abusing his 21-year-old nephew; calls it 'disgusting'

Singer-actor Ricky Martin has strongly denied the allegations levelled against him by his 21-year-old nephew that the pop star sexually abused him. He called them "not only untrue" but "disgusting".

"Ricky Martin has, of course, never been -- and would never be -- involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," Ricky Martin said in a statement to Variety.

Martin was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico in early July. The order cited domestic abuse. On Friday, Ricky Martin said that Eric Martin, identified as the alleged victim as Martin's 21-year-old nephew, is "struggling with deep mental health challenges".

When the restraining order was presented on July 2, the petitioner had not been identified. Puerto Rican media outlet El Vocero reported that the action was allegedly from someone Martin had dated for seven months. At the time, the petitioner said Martin had denied the break-up and had been seen near their home several times, notes Variety.

Martin, according to TMZ, is due in court on July 21, when a judge will determine whether the restraining order should remain in place or be terminated.

(With IANS Inputs)