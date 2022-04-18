A few days ago, there were rumours that parents-to-be, and A$AP , have parted ways. It was said that Rihanna decided to break up with Rocky as she caught him cheating. However, the two have put the rumours to rest and recently, they were clicked on a dinner date in Barbados. The two walked hand-in-hand and didn’t seem like there was an issue between them. The pictures of them have gone viral on social media and their fans are super happy to see them together. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan maintains calm even as Baba Siddique 'pushes' him to pose for shutterbugs at Iftar bash; Netizens express anger - Watch Video

A fan commented on an Instagram poster, "Oh my goodness , my babies Muaaa two adorable, perfect match forever. Shame to haters." Another fan wrote, "Rumors are b.s. let them live." One more fan commented, "Beautiful couple, keep doing y'all. Jealousy is an ugly thing. Continued prayers for you both."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna & ASAP Rocky ❤️ (@rockyxrih)

The rumours of their breakup began when an influencer tweeted that Rihanna had broken up with A$AP Rocky after she found him cheating on her with Amina Muaddi. Amina is a footwear designer and she is working at Rihanna's clothing line Fenty. Well, Amina had posted a clarification about the same on Instagram.

After Amina shared her statement, the influencer also deleted his original post, and shared an apology which read, "Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I received...I'd like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my action and for my reckless tweets."

Rihanna announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and the singer since then has been flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. She keeps on posting pictures and her pregnancy fashion sense is being loved by one and all. A few days ago, she had posted a few pictures from photoshoot that she did for Vogue magazine and the pictures had gone viral as she looked stunning in them.