Rihanna has taken the online community by storm. Or rather, it's her 7-month-old son with ASAP Rocky that has got the attention of everyone. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May this year. The two of them have been dating each other since May 2021 and earlier this year, it was confirmed that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were expecting their first child. Rihanna has now shared the first glimpse of her toddler son on her Tiktok handle. And it is the cutest ever video on the internet.

Rihanna shares baby boy's adorable video

Hollywood News is full of the video of Rihanna, her baby boy and ASAP Rocky. The songstress and the rapper have been living a quiet life ever since they welcomed their baby boy together. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky did not share pictures or videos online of their little man. But it seems they have finally decided to go public with their toddler. Riri shared a video on her Tiktok handle featuring her little boy. They are travelling in a car and Rihanna is seen shooting a video of her 7-month-old son. He is so expressive and vocal that you would not stop gushing over him

In case you missed it, watch Rihanna's baby boy's video here:

Fans cannot get over Rihanna's son's video:

The Tiktok video is all over the internet right now. Fans have been watching the video on a loop for hours now. And only the little guy is to be blamed for his affable cuteness. Fans are tripping over Baby Fenty (known amongst fans) and how. Rihanna is reportedly yet to reveal her son's name. Check out the tweets here:

I was smiling the whole the whole video ????? — MK8≛ MOTOPAPI? (@FdezzGarciiia) December 17, 2022

That big wide smile on my face while watching this — SUSHANK (@LoseYourPower1) December 17, 2022

Awwwn soo cute ? he got her forehead and her nose — Nicki the ? (@Baeonikaa) December 17, 2022

I’m so happy for her ❤️ — Lorenzo (@AllioneLorenzo) December 17, 2022

Omg he’s adorable ? pic.twitter.com/LU1nA2i9QW — Hate it Here ? (@hydia_) December 17, 2022

Oh my goodness, cuteness overload! He's so adorable. — Sarcasm Is Sexy (@sarcasm_sexy) December 17, 2022

Omg he is so adorable ?????????????️ — elle (@elleshay99) December 17, 2022

Dude he has no clue. Gives me goosebumps thinking about it. — Siyanda?️‍? (@Siyanda11862898) December 17, 2022

I'm crying at how he just stole her face like that — manny ☈ (@neverfenty) December 17, 2022

Rihanna on a family vacation

In the same breath, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and their son are in Malibu. They were spotted chilling on a beach together and the pictures of the same are going viral online.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son in Malibu pic.twitter.com/2d0eyzIoHZ — Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 17, 2022

