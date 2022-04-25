and her boyfriend A$AP , who are expecting their first child together, were recently spotted on a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. It was the couple’s first appearance after Rocky was released from jail. A few days ago, when Rihanna and Rocky returned from Barbados, the latter was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to an incident with a firearm that took place in November last year. Also Read - Acharya: Kajal Aggarwal's role CHOPPED from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer confirms director Koratala Siva – deets inside

Well, during their recent date, Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a shimmery bralette top and shorts, and Rocky was seen in a floral-grey tracksuit. The pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media. Check out the pictures here…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna & ASAP Rocky ❤️ (@rockyxrih)

According to People, it was a 'happy and relaxed' dinner date. A source told the portal, "It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby." Well, there were also reports that it was actually Rihanna's baby shower.

A few weeks ago, there were rumours that the couple has parted ways because Rocky cheated on Rihanna. However, the rumours turned out to be false and the couple of was spotted in Barbados spending quality time with each other. The influencer, who had posted about the breakup, later tweeted, "Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I received...I'd like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my action and for my reckless tweets."

Rihanna announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and the singer since then has been flaunting her baby bump on Instagram. She keeps on posting pictures and her pregnancy fashion sense is being loved by one and all.