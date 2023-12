Lee Sun Kyun died due to suicide in tragic circumstances. The actor who was part of Parasite passed away at 48. His wife, actress Jeon Hye Jin told the cops that she found a note which was an indication of suicidal tendencies, and he has left a sort of a will. The couple have two sons. The cops found charcoal briquettes inside the car, which gave an indication of his demise. Fans are mourning his death the world over. The My Mister star apparently took this drastic step after he was called by the cops in a drug investigation. BollywoodLife is now available on WhatsApp. Subscribe to not miss out on any latest Entertainment News.

Celebs mourn the demise of Lee Sun-Kyun

The death of Lee Sun-Kyun has again highlighted how merciless herd mentality can be when it comes to celebs. The Korean entertainment industry has seen a number of tragic incidents throughout the years. Kim Song said that humans were bound to have weaknesses, and people need to be more compassionate when one goes through a tough phase.

Comedian Yoon Taek has also paid tribute to Lee Sun Gyun. He also said it must have been so painful for him to leave behind his two young children. He said people must reflect on their attitude.

Fans question the role of Incheon Police in the matter

Many fans also shared screenshots saying that Incheon Police had harassed the actor. Unverified reports of him being a target of a blackmailing target is also doing the rounds. It is said that the cops questioned him for 19 long hours and he was even asked to take a lie detector test. The cops have now apparently issued a statement which reads, "We couldn’t have used unlawful tactics. As for the late investigation, Lee Sun Kyun had consented to it, and two lawyers accompanied him. The investigation was also recorded."