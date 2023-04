Last night, all KPop fans got the sudden and shocking news of ASTRO member Moonbin's death. He was found dead at his apartment in Seoul. The body was found by his manager who immediately alerted the family. Yonhap News first published the shocking news of his tragic death. The police are investigating the matter. It is being said that he took his own life. The funeral will happen on April 22. The mortal remains have been kept at the Seoul Asan hospital. ASTRO members Sanha and Jinjin are at the mortuary with the family as per reports in Korean media. Moon Sua the sister of the departed is also there as per some media outlets. They are part of the wake. Also Read - Astro's Moonbin found dead in his apartment at the age of 25

ASTRO MEMBERS GET SUPPORT FROM FANDOMS

Astro member Cha Eunwoo is flying back to Korea from the US. He was there for the shoot of his upcoming project. Fans are requesting the media to give him privacy in this painful moment. Another bandmate MJ has asked for leave from military duty to attend the funeral of his colleague. The company put out a message asking for privacy so that the family could grieve along with his friends, colleagues and other close ones. His sister Moon Sua is also an idol and part of group Billie. They have also announced suspension of all their activities after this tragic incident.

BTS LEADER RM GRIEVES HIS DEMISE

RM aka Kim Namjoon put up an Insta story of a black blank screen. The silence meant a lot. It is used to denote a period of grief. Fans of all K-Pop groups are now worried and have requested everyone to maintain sensibility and sensitivity. It is a known fact that the industry is a tough place to survive and flourish. This has again raised questions.

RM Instagram Story pic.twitter.com/66sLYXqEU9 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) April 19, 2023

Some fans started remembering the sad deaths of Jonghyun, Sulli and other young idols who took their own lives. Mental health and depression can be a vicious thing. It does not discriminate. This is again a warning that we should care for our mental health. We extend our condolences to the near and dear ones of Astro singer Moonbin and fans.

Disclaimer: Reach out to a doctor, mental health expert or an NGO immediately if you come across anyone who is dealing with suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression.