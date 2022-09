A faction of BTS ARMY can be very imaginative. As we know, there are a lot of theories on how Princess Diana reincarnated as Jungkook. She passed away on August 31, 1997 and as we know, Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997. Some fans have drawn many similarities between the popular princess and Jungkook like how their smiles look similar, and even shared pics of them in cardigans with matching prints. Yesterday, the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. It is a huge loss for Great Britain. The Queen had been active till old age, and was seen as a role model by many. Also Read - BTS: Unfazed by dating rumours with Jennie, V aka Kim Taehyung drops shirtless pictures; ARMY has a meltdown [View Tweets]

Yesterday, BTS also did a VLive for Chuseok, which is the three day festival of Korea. It is a harvest festival, and time when folks visit extended families and relatives. All the members were there but Jungkook was too sleepy. He said he had medicines for an allergy which could have made him drowsy. Some weird fans started off a conversation that he was possessed by the spirit of late Princess Diana on the day of the demise of the Queen Of England. The hashtag #Jungkook began trending under the topic of the royal family. This is how people reacted on the same...

i think my favourite theory in the history of the world is that princess diana was reincarnated as jungkook — ?CAMERON? (@CAM3R0NPH1L1P) September 8, 2022

Reading the Jungkook/Diana theories…….. points are being made — Bryan Rolli (@BryanRolli) September 8, 2022

locals casually knowing about the princess diana jungkook reincarnation why are you as a non army so invested in army lore is nothing sacred anymore — fawz⁷ (@agustranda) September 8, 2022

anyways, diana jungkook ? pic.twitter.com/2DOlp8z6VO — NO MF LIFE DOESNT GOES ON WHEN U MISS JKs BDY LIVE (@lilonekook) September 8, 2022

this jungkook Diana theory suddenly is making sense…the math is mathing quite perfectly ?? pic.twitter.com/g9ynwEGHbd — 신기 방기. (@livithecreator) September 8, 2022

But this has not impressed many including BTS ARMYs. They feel such a conversation has been started by someone who is a hater. The Queen of England held a special place in the hearts of UK citizens. Making such a theory on the day of her demise looks insensitive. As we know, a nation is in mourning. BTS has always conducted themselves with utmost dignity. Such conspiracy theories do not reflect well on the K-Pop kings.