RM on how BTS has redefined masculinity: ‘We don't want to appear ‘manly’, call us dope or cool'

BTS have a massive fan following and people are crazy about the Korean pop band. A little detail of the band is known to all their fans. Recently, in an interview with Jaeki Cho for Amazon Music, BTS opened up about their success, the definition of masculinity and other things. RM spoke about the band's role in redefining gender constructs. He said, "We didn't have the intention to redefine masculinity or the manly, but it feels good that we can have this positive effect or influence any categories. We are living in a time where labels that we call masculinity or manly are vanishing. We want that image where people call us dope or cool."

BTS have many a time broken boundaries by choosing gender-neutral brands and wearing skirts. RM was also asked if they had ever expected to have such a strong fan base. He said, "Everyone asks us why do we have such a diverse fandom? When you are in the eye of a hurricane, you can't find out. When the hurricane goes away, we'll find out." RM also shared how BTS have last so long while other Korean bands could not survive. RM said, "When we first started, I was honestly concerned about how we'd last for seven years being such different people, but I think the differences turned into a synergy for us to fill in the gap for each other."

BTS song Butter has remained atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. The peppy summer track by the septet is their second all English song. Now, the Korean pop band, BTS will soon release their new song, Permission To Dance and we cannot wait for it. The ARMY is already ready to declare Permission To Dance a hit just like they did for Butter.