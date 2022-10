Hollywood actor Robbie Coltrane, who is known for playing the role of Hagrid in the popular Harry Potter series, has passed away at 72. His agent Belinda Wright confirmed in a statement that the actor died in the Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Labert, Scotland. Also Read - Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa dress baby Laksh as Harry Potter and he's the cutest student Hogwarts has ever received [View Pics]

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him," she said, as reported by BBC.

"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy. Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time," she concluded her statement.

Last year, Robbie was seen in the reunion of the Harry Potter cast to mark the franchise's 20th anniversary. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunited actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, was taped at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

It will also featured other talent from the movies, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates will also make appearances.