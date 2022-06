One of the biggest news coming from the West is US Supreme Court's decision to overrule the judgment in Roe v. Wade case. In the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade judgment, abortion was legalised across the country. Now with this decision, reportedly, states are imposing a ban on abortion. Many celebrities have reacted to it. From Taylor Swift, Padma Lakshmi, John Legend, Jessica Biel to Michelle Obama - a lot of celebrities have given out strong reactions against Supreme Court's decision through social media. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - R Madhavan gets brutally trolled for his comments on ISRO's Mars Mission: netizens say, 'He's cute until...'

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

I am enraged. What happened today is not only a disgusting step backward for women - undermining our ability to make decisions for our own bodies… but it’s also dangerous. You didn’t ban abortion, you banned access to SAFE abortion. #BansOffOurBodies — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) June 24, 2022

I’m outraged! What the supreme court has done is BULLSHIT. Something has to be done! Guns have more rights than women. Stop this war on women & keep your laws off of our bodies. We have to ban together & NOT accept this! We can’t just post about it, we must DO SOMETHING about it — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 24, 2022

People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

You don’t get rights till you fight for them.Americans will organise after the sexist overturning of Roe V Wade by two sex predators they had on the bench of SC.

The French hit the streets when the fuel prices rose a few years ago.

Protest is an essential part of democracy. https://t.co/JXW7NOeJT4 — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 25, 2022

Storm troopers on their way to tell women to shut up and accept government mandated childbirth. Sickening https://t.co/2zRbqHkVgR — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 24, 2022

