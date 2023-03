Now, this is HUGE! RRR craze has reached South Korea with BTS member Jungkook vibing to it. In his latest Live session with fans, he asked if they know about the song from RRR and soon starts vibing to it. The video of him grooving to the song Naatu Naatu is now all over Twitter. During his live session, he also revealed that he has watched SS Rajamouli's movie starring Jr NTR and on Netflix. Damn, the Desi ARMY is going crazy over this video of Jungkook, and why not? It is definitely a big deal for all. Especially, ahead of Oscars 2023. Also Read - Oscars 2023: 'RRR is winning... ' say fans after Deepika Padukone joins as Presenter; check exciting fan theories

For Oscars 2023, the RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Fans are really hoping that the song will bring home The Academy this year. And now it has even received validation from none other than BTS star Jungkook. All the Desi Fans of Jungkook are tripping over the video and saying that 'we won today'. Some of the fans called it an 'Oscar-winning moment' already. We have always seen fan-edited versions of BTS members dancing to Hindi songs, but this video of Jungkook vibing on Jr NTR and 's song will go down in the history and forever be remembered by desi fans.

Check out Jungkook's video and what fans have to say about him vibing on RRR song.

Mannnn omg!!! Jungkook is listening to "Naatu Naatu" From RRR. Desi Armys we won today!!! pic.twitter.com/xiku2ToIWd — ♡? (@Paridhi_Sinha10) March 3, 2023

JEON JUNGKOOK IS PLAYING NAATU NAATU ON HIS LIVE. INDIAN FANS HAVE WON. THIS IS MY OSCAR WINNING MOMENT.. — Monica ? ? (@MonicaYadav08) March 3, 2023

NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS DID I IMAGINE I WOULD HEAR NAATU NAATU ON A JUNGKOOK LIVE. HE IS SINGING IT TOO — kootonin ᥫ᭡ ⁷ (@cadburyggukie) March 3, 2023

“i was not prepared to hear jungkook sing naatu naatu from RRR today i cannot MOVE” So many people freaking out over #Jungkook singing music from RRR!! pic.twitter.com/CSeB9eTIui — ????∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) March 3, 2023

