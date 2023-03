RRR has brought home the Oscar for the Best Original Song. The heart of every Indian was filled with pride when MM Keeravani and Chandrabose walked upto the stage and picked up the trophy. Deepika Padukone introduced the song. MM Keeravani who walked upto the stage recited lines from the song Top Of The World. The song is by the Carpenters a very famous group of American musician. He said he grew up listening to their songs. Now, Richard Carpenter has put a video congratulating them in his own manner. Fans are ecstatic to see this! Also Read - Jr NTR returns to Hyderabad triumphantly with the Oscar in hand and shares his best moment of the ceremony [Watch Video]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Carpenter (@richardcarpenterofficial)

Seeing the video, MM Keeravani has not been able to contain his happiness. He said, "This is something I didn't expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy.... Most wonderful gift from the Universe." Music lovers have left wonderful messages for them. One of them commented, "And "The Legacy" continues. So happy for you when the shoutout happened Oscar night. Not at all surprised by this classy and clever response. It the essence of the man and family I'm proud to say I know personally."

Ram Charan is back in India with the trophy in his hands. The video of SS Rajamouli hugging his wife Rama and MM Keeravani's wife and crying went viral. Many back home also shed tears of happiness. The whole team of RRR has worked relentlessly for the film. Naatu Naatu made cinema goers dance in halls across the world. In fact, even Jungkook of BTS vibed to Naatu Naatu in his live. The video created a meltdown on social media.