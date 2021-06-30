Run BTS Episode 144: V's cute antics, Suga exposing ARMYs and Jimin's song make it a delight for fans

BTS knows how to keep ARMYs happy with regular content. After the VLive where they thanked everyone for their fifth week as No.1 on Billboard Hot 100 for Butter there was an episode of Run BTS as well. The boys looked really happy. However, ARMY noticed how V/Kim Taehyung and Suga seemed really happy and energetic all through. Suga's savage quotient was visible all through. Here are five highlights from the episode that will make drive away your mid-week blues! Also Read - BTS' Butter remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive week

V's playfulness

Kim Taehyung was in his element. The young man was told to make a drawing as a second grade student and he did it really well. The height was when he lifted up the chairs and table kept there and used it as exercise props.

can we talk about how creative & good kim taehyung's drawing of 2nd grade on today's run bts? pic.twitter.com/81rSCfKSGQ — staerrynight ✧･ﾟ (@kthsixlex) June 29, 2021

Suga exposing ARMYs

This has to be the moment of the episode. We know THE HANDCUFFS started trending after their new pics. They were talking about the song Baepsea which is famous for the hip thrusts done by the members. Suga teased J-Hope that ARMY loved those moves and it kind of left them thirsty. Hearing that, Jimin and Jungkook say that even their hips worked hard and they are proud of them.

YOONGI AIN'T LYING THO ?✋ RUN BTS EP. 144 pic.twitter.com/YxfaM2RJhD — nayomiii_⁷ || stream BUTTER ? (@yomiamii) June 29, 2021

If you are new to the fandom and do not know which song they are talking about. Take a look at the video...

Jimin starts singing

Park Jimin suddenly began singing Life Goes On in the middle of the telecast. He also spoke of how the Matrix move after a dance performance on Dionysus left him very nauseous.

Staff calls Jin handsome

We all know that Jin is worldwide handsome. The funniest part was when a staff member ended up addressing him as that in the episode.

EVERYBODY IS WHIPPED FOR KIM SEOKJIN EVEN THE RUN BTS EDITOR ?✨ pic.twitter.com/WZPtt4mv1n — kim ⛓️ (@streambutterbts) June 29, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?김석진? (@bbyjins)

Jungkook does laps

It seems Jungkook after winning a round started doing laps while eating a bowl of packed noodles. Fans cannot get over his cuteness.