BTS ARMY has been waiting for this day for the past 10 months. Their favourite K-pop band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set to be back with their weekly show Run BTS. The official Twitter handle of BTS shared this amazing news with ARMY. They tweeted a teaser video of BTS members talking about Run BTS coming back after a gap of 10 months. The first episode will premiere on 16th August 2022. Check out their tweet below…

Just like earlier, new episodes of Run BTS will be premiered every Tuesday. But, the twist this season is that apart from VLive and Weverse, it will also be available on YouTube. Well, ARMY is going berserk and this update about Run BTS is trending in Hollywood News.

A fan tweeted, "We really survived 10 months of no Run BTS, ARMYS WE ARE THE STRONGEST SOLDIERS!" Check out the other tweets below…

we really survived 10 months of no Run BTS, ARMYS WE ARE THE STRONGEST SOLDIERS! pic.twitter.com/2wCH6hZfPl — ??Carterrr⁷ Bad Decisions ? ? (@ughmane) August 1, 2022

run bts being back in two weeks after 10 months OH LIFE IS GOOD AGAIN MY FREE THERAPY IS BACK i’ll never complain in life ever again — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) August 1, 2022

They announced the return of RUN BTS on August 1st, EXACTLY 7 years after the 1st episode was aired ? pic.twitter.com/XVCPAmie9M — ? ᴮᴱ바다⁷ ? #yourlovev ? (@eternalhyyh) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, ARMY is also eagerly waiting for the track Bad Decisions which collaboration between BTS, Benny Blanco, and . Blanco has been sharing some interesting updates and videos about the song which will be out on 5th August 2022. Check out Blanco’s tweets below…

A couple of months ago, it was reported that BTS is taking a break so that the members of the band can concentrate on their solo careers. Well, ARMY was a bit upset with it, but they were happy that now they will get more music from their favourite K-pop band members. ARMY is waiting for their upcoming solo as well as collab songs.