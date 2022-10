Run BTS finally returned with an episode after about five weeks. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook were seen having a gala time performing flying yoga. The majority of the part included warming up and stretching so that the Bangtan Boys could not face a lot of difficulties while performing the postures on the hammock. After watching the episode of Run BTS, the boys fit into various categories of students. Yes, you read that right. Run BTS Flying Yoga episode dished out 6 types of students memes and here we are with the same: Also Read - Run BTS returns! Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and others try fly-yoga; ARMY cannot keep calm [View Tweets]

Run BTS: Jimin, the ace or the topper

In the latest episode of Run BTS, Park Jimin aka Jimin was seen impressing not just the teacher but also the other members. Jimin was acing every posture that the teacher taught or showcased, and with ease too. The other members such as J-Hope, Suga, RM and Jin were impressed with Jimin's flexibility and agility. Jimin definitely fit in the ace of the class or the topper of the class category. Also Read - Run BTS stopped? 'Clueless' ARMY wonders when they'll see Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and Bangtan Boys again [View worried Tweets]

Run BTS: Jungkook/RM the mischievous kind

The Run BTS episode is the top trend in Hollywood News. Talking about the episode, Kim Namjoon aka RM and the Golden Maknae Jungkook were seen having a lot of fun. While Jungkook was goofing around a lot, RM was pretty chilled. They both managed to do the postures and have fun as well. So, they fit in the mischievous kind who managed to do tasks/pass category. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung jets off to US for his schedule; ARMY is tripping over his casual yet smart airport look and goofy charm [View Tweets]

Advertisement

Run BTS: Taehyung, just pass kind

Kim Taehyung did not fuss about acing every posture and did his bit but was kinda laidback. He was pretty chilled on in the Flying Yoga class and didn't mind being a spectator when things seemed difficult. He comes in that category who work as much to just pass exams. Yep, that kind.

Run BTS: Suga, the sincere

Min Yoongi aka Suga comes into that category wherein the student is very hard-working but lacks somehow. Suga was very sincere doing his best in every posture but he struggled a lot too. He also cheered on the members when they seemed tired.

Run BTS: J-Hope, clueless and scared about everything

In the latest episode of Run BTS, Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope was seen clueless about every posture and the teacher almost helped him every time. He struggled a lot as well. He tried to copy others but was very scared to attempt it. So, Hobi comes in the category of being clueless and scared category.

Run BTS: Jin, survival is difficult kind

Kim Seokjin aka Jin belonged to the category who was poor in all subjects kinda category. Though he attempted everything with sincerity, Jin was seen struggling to survive on the basics as well. He entertained not just the teacher and the members but also the ARMY. In case you haven't seen the episode yet, here you go:

Run BTS returns

Meanwhile, it was a joyous moment for the ARMYs when Big Hit dropped a teaser of Run BTS' episode a couple of days ago. They were looking forward to the new episode yesterday and weren't disappointed at all. The Flying Yoga Run BTS episode was chaotic as ever. The Bangtan Boys attempted ariel yoga to get good postures so that they can post on their social media.