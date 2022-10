Run BTS is coming back! ARMY, we know you have been waiting for this day for so long! The Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – are returning with another episode of Run BTS and this time it's gonna be another laughter riot for everyone. This time the Bangtan Boys will dabble in ariel yoga, as Jungkook was, fly yoga. A short teaser of BTS members trying their hands at fly yoga was dropped a couple of minutes ago and it has become a huge trend on social media already. Also Read - Run BTS stopped? 'Clueless' ARMY wonders when they'll see Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and Bangtan Boys again [View worried Tweets]

Hollywood News: Run BTS new episode is about 'fly yoga'

A couple of weeks ago, BTS ARMY, y'all saw the test of the BTS members' telepathy skills. The members were asked to guess letters and even reach the same location based on the keywords given to them. And by the second of the second special episode of Run BTS, the members were seen discussing ideas for the next Run BTS episode. And finally, we have it. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook will be attempting aerial yoga. Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung jets off to US for his schedule; ARMY is tripping over his casual yet smart airport look and goofy charm [View Tweets]

The video teaser of Run BTS special episode Fly BTS Fly Part 0 is hilarious and how! It began with the BTS members discussing ideas wherein Suga suggest doing something like a variety show called Genius. Kim Seokjin suggests farming, Jimin suggests pole dance, J-Hope suggests food tour, Kim Taehyung suggests fencing and Jungkook suggest fly yoga! It seems everybody agreed with the Golden Maknae's suggestion. Next, we see is the member trying to be stable on the swing. Jimin and Jungkook turn kids whereas RM seems to struggle little. Hobi and Suga are amused and cannot stop laughing. Also Read - Run BTS is back: Here are 8 most-entertaining episodes featuring Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga and other Bangtan Boys [Watch]

ARMY REACTS to Run BTS returns

ARMY is definitely going bonkers over the new teaser of Run BTS. They have been sharing stills from Youtube and images of members trying their best to master each pose on the ariel yoga fabric. Check out the tweets here:

Talking about the Run BTS episode, ARMY hoped that they’ll get a new episode every Tuesday. But their hearts were broken when after two special episodes, Run BTS had discontinued.