It's Tuesday, the day when we get Run BTS episodes featuring the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. However, it seems, there's no Run BTS today. It had been after 10 months gap that Run BTS was back on Weverse and VLive adding weekly happiness to BTS ARMY's life back again. They'd wait for every Tuesday for the new episode of Run BTS and had been looking forward to today's episode too. However, it seems, there's no Run BTS episode today. And the BTS ARMY is super sad about the same.

Hollywood News: Run BTS goes on hiatus?

So ARMY, y'all would know that Weverse or Vlive would drop a teaser image and the title of the Run BTS episode hours before uploading the episode. However, this time around, there's no such update. And hence, ARMY is sad and wondering if Run BTS has stopped again. This is indeed sad because the ARMY had been looking forward to today and what new games and a fun episode are the Bangtannies – RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are going to bring for them. However, with the lack of an update thereof, the BTS ARMY is sad. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

today is Tuesday?? are we getting run bts or not???? I'm clueless — ᴀSʜ` (@Vangukah) August 30, 2022

Wait are we not getting run BTS today — Mili⁷?#TeamHYYH (@yoonnoirr) August 30, 2022

so we don't run bts later !?? ?? — potchi (@kookie14251) August 30, 2022

Uhm is there a run bts ep. later??? — ia? (@homestbngtn) August 30, 2022

So we don't have Run BTS today!?!?! I don't see any pics. Is it not gonna be regular? ?? — Janani⁵⁺⁷? (@naan_jaan) August 30, 2022

i'm sorry but we don't have run bts today :( that's what i heard — mapler ashie is a sexy nukim (feeling)⁷ ? (@munchtans) August 30, 2022

so.. no runbts today? just another depressing tuesday? — bby ⭐️ candy day soon! (@yoseikoo) August 30, 2022

Is there RUN BTS Today???? — ? (@jungooflwr) August 30, 2022

so we’re not getting RUN BTS ep? that 2 previous episodes were special episodes ig?? — selene⁷ #TeamLY (@bomdalinzy) August 30, 2022

I waited for Tuesday only to find out there’s no Run BTS again oh this hurts pic.twitter.com/tyiuXYPxPT — maeᴶᴷ⁷ 아포방포 ? (@baebykook97) August 30, 2022

So ... mmmm... are we getting Run Bts today??? — ᴮᴱY-BTS Fan⁷? (@Y4BTS) August 30, 2022

So u mean no run bts today? How will I go thru the emotional damage of the answer key ? — domain name ⁷ SEXY NUKIM SEPT 1???️‍? (@poetry_sope) August 30, 2022

so...is there run bts ep today? — abi⁷ | apobangpo (@jeonchimtaetae) August 30, 2022

Wait, there’s no Run BTS tonight, is there? — ?????? ⁷ | ? (@shayooki) August 30, 2022

why is there no run bts episode today..? HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO SURVIVE THIS WEEK???!! pic.twitter.com/OIIId5gY96 — frida⁷ kook day d-2 ? (@googiepalette) August 30, 2022

Previously on Run BTS

We think there might be a hint about Run BTS not airing today as the last two episodes were called as 2022 Special Episode – Telepathy part 1 and part 2. It should have been on a continuum to the last episode that aired many months ago. In the two episodes which were based on Telepathy, the Bangtan Boys – Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook – tested how good their telepathic skills were after a gap. The boys played fun games and travelled as well. They met each other but eventually, Taehyung goofed up in the end.