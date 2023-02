The SAG Awards, that is, the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 were held recently. Brandon Fraser yet again won the Best Actor in the leading role for his stint in The Whale. He has been winning big and getting his due for his performance as Charlie in the drama movie. And after winning the trophy for Best Actor at the SAG Awards 2023, Brandon Fraser gave a very heartwarming speech in which he also addressed his fellow actors with an empowering speech. It moved everyone to tears. Check out Brandon Fraser's moving speech at SAG Awards 2023 below: Also Read - Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Brandon Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Coolidge win big

Brandon Fraser's speech at SAG Awards 2023 goes viral

Hollywood News has been full of updates on SAG Awards 2023. Brandon Fraser who lifted the trophy for the outstanding performance in Male Lead actor for his stint in The Whale presented a very emotional speech in which he addressed his low phase in life. Brandon said that he belonged there when he received his card for the SAG back in 1991. He talked about being in the sea where he hit rock bottom but he kept moving ahead.

Brandon Fraser gives an empowering message to fellow actors

While giving an acceptance speech at the SAG Awards 2023, Brandson Fraser shared his real life example saying that he too has been on a raft like Charlie, metaphorically. He mentions his face being smashed to the floor to landing up in some different part of the world, often wondering where he is at. "And I just want you to know … all the actors out there who have gone through that or are going through that, I know how you feel. Believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you’ll get to where you need to go. Have courage," Brandon moved everyone with his speech.

Talking about his win for The Whale, Fraser beat the likes of Austin Butler who was nominated for Elvis, who was nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, Bill Nighy for his stint in Living and for Hustle.