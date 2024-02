The Screen Actors Guild Awards of 2024 recently took place, celebrating the outstanding achievements of Hollywood film artists. The event was a blend of expected victories and surprising triumphs, showcasing the diverse talent within the industry. One standout success was Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer, which secured multiple prestigious awards, solidifying its status as a critical and audience favorite. However, the night's most memorable moment came when actress Lily Gladstone was announced as the recipient of the Best Female Actor award. Her portrayal captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her widespread acclaim and recognition. Below, you'll find the complete list of winners, highlighting the exceptional contributions of these talented individuals to the world of cinema. Check out the complete list below Also Read - SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Oppenheimer tie; HBO's Succession leads the pack in TV show

SAG Awards 2024 Complete Winners List

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Succession - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Bear - WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steven Yeun, Beef - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Ali Wong, Beef - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear - WINNER



The Screen Actors Guild Awards of 2024 undoubtedly left a lasting impression, captivating audiences with its stellar performances and glamorous displays. Beyond the accolades bestowed upon deserving talents, the event served as a showcase for the stars' impeccable sense of style on the red carpet. Actors graced the event with sophistication and panache, each ensemble meticulously curated to make a statement and capture the attention of onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike. From elegant gowns to sharp suits, the red carpet radiated with a dazzling array of fashion choices, reflecting the diverse tastes and personalities of Hollywood's finest. As the spotlight shone brightly on the industry's elite, their sartorial choices added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to an already exhilarating evening of celebration and recognition.