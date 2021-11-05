BTS are not only popular for their songs worldwide, but also for what all goes on behind the scenes. And one of those behind the scenes trivia includes the BTS members sharing anecdotes on their personal lives or about their bond with each other or just some funny incident from the copious time they spend with each other, which ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) absolutely adores. Here's one such cute anecdote about J-Hope and his fellow K-pop band member, V, wherein the latter while asleep would apparently wake J-Hope, requesting for naengmyeon, a Korean noodle dish, but claims to have no recollection of it whatsoever. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook's cute bond with his pawsome friend Bam changes ARMY's opinion about Dobermans

In an interview with TVB's Star Talk back in 2015, Jimin had narrated the incident about his two other BTS members, saying that when V would be asleep, he'd ask for naengmyeon, and would keep waking J-Hope for it. A groggy J-Hope would then ask him what he wanted and V would respond that he wanted to order naengmyeon. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut recalls first encounter with Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, Sanya Malhotra connects with Hrithik Roshan and more

Remonstrating Jimin's claims, V replied that he had no recollection at all of such an incident (or multiple incidents as Jimin claimed), which had immediately got Suga to but in and add that it's downright amazing that V doesn't remember anything, but there are people like him who forget what they've done, taking a mischievous jibe at his fellow band member. Now, we're sure that any self-respecting BTS fan would love reading this throwback piece about the group, wouldn't they? Also Read - BTS leader RM's letter about seeking 'peace and stability' leaves ARMY EXTREMELY CONCERNED – check out his whole letter here