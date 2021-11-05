SAY WHAT! BTS' V would ask fellow member J-Hope for Korean noodles in his sleep but claims to have no recollection

ARMY just loves any behind the scenes trivia about BTS, especially anecdotes on their personal lives or about their bond with each other or just some funny incident from the copious time they spend with each other. Here's one such adorable story Jimin had narrated about fellow members V and J-Hope...