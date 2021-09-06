We know by now that BTS Army (that's what BTS fans call themselves collectively the world over) is spread to the four corners of the earth and can be found in every nook and cranny, quite literally the places you'd least expect. Going by this credence, should we even be surprised that Pankaj Tripathi has admitted to his daughter being a huge BTS fan, a self-professed member of BTS Army and also someone who's totally into Korean dramas, no doubt heavily influenced by her predilection for the K-pop band. What's more, she doesn't seem to watch any Indian actor in her craze for all things Korean and her love is now being shared by the actor's wife, Mridula, too. Also Read - BTS POLL: Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, Suga, J-hope or RM – ARMY, who would you like to be your study partner? Vote now

The revelation came during a recent interview with a leading daily, where shared that these days his daughter is only into BTS and Korean actors and doesn't watch any Indian actor, while his wife, too, has begun watching Korean shows with his daughter. The Mirzapur actor added that both his wife and daughter wish to travel to Korea to meet their favourite K-pop singers and K-drama actors, confessing that he doesn't know why they're so popular, but they are. He even disclosed that he tries telling then that whom they like are heroes of a smaller country while he and others of his fraternity are heroes of a bigger country and that they should focus on their homegrown heroes instead, but to no avail.

BTS has witnessed a surge in popularity in India over the past couple of years. Recently, the band's fans in the country rented billboards to wish BTS member Jungkook on his birthday.