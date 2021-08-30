BTS have a crazy fan following. Even celebrities love the K-Pop band and often are seen making reels on the band's hit songs. BTS' Butter became a massive hit. The song is currently the top favourite of each person. Actress Sayani Gupta also loves this song. She took to Instagram to share a video of her working out with Butter playing in the background. The video has been every BTS' fans' favourite right now. Ofcourse, who doesn't love Butter? It seems Sayani Gupta is also a fan of BTS' Butter. Take a look at her video here: Also Read - Here's how BTS reacted when Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan said he wanted to be a part of the band

Butter had topped the Billboard Top 100 chart for several weeks. The song broke almost all records. Recently, it was reported that BTS is set to release the remix version of Butter with the Grammy-Award winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The song released on Friday. BTS' label BIGHIT Music shared this big news on Weverse app with a statement, that reads, "'Butter' (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) features the inimitable rap, signature sounds and ad-libbing of three-time Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion with the exceptional personality of BTS showcased in the original song to create an even richer experience for all listeners." The remix version of the song also received all the love from ARMY. Earlier, in an interview with the Weverse Magazine, V aka Kim Taehyung spoke about his love for ARMY, writing music, his inspirations when shooting for music videos and more. And during his interview with Weverse Magazine V aka Kim Taehyung was asked who did he take inspiration from for Butter. Taehyung had previously said that different people inspire him every day. And when talking about Butter, the Permission To Dance singer said he took inspiration from a teenage and more teen movies.

Taehyung said, "Well, there was Billy Joel. When I shoot a music video, I think of a movie more than any one artist. And when I perform on stage, for some songs I think of the way movies like Reservoir Dogs look. For "Butter," I watched a lot of teen movies. And musicals. After that, I randomly ended up seeing a video on YouTube of some scenes from an old teen movie Johnny Depp did [which turned out to be the movie Cry-Baby]. The image I got from that was really intense. That's the look I used in "Butter"."