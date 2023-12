Selena Gomez is dating Bad Decisions crooner Benny Blanco. Yes, you read that right. The actress and singer have found love and she is very happy indeed. The Who Says singer responded to a post which went viral. The post made claims about Selena allegedly being in a relationship. Selena confirmed it. The relationship has become the talk of the town now. And there are mixed reactions to the same.

For all trending Hollywood news updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani looks all gorgeous in a black satin saree with exquisite embellishments; know all about designer, Chanel bag and more [VIEW PICS]

Selena Gomez confirms her relationship with Benny Blanco

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer commented 'Facts', on the page of Popfactions which said, 'Selena Gomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship .' Selena shared a picture in her Instagram stories. The actress is seen lying down with her date. Her date, that is, Benny Blanco is wearing an animal print shirt. There's a diamond bracelet in his hand too. Selena is pouting in the picture. Selena also dropped a picture of her ring which says 'B'. Have a look at the posts here: Also Read - Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez and more new Hollywood couples grabbing spotlight in 2023

Also Read - Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez spotted kissing on a date in New York City; netizens say, '2013 fanfic is coming to life'

Trending Now

Selena is also getting a lot of hate online for disclosing her relationship status to everyone. Her fans are trashing Benny Blanco for his looks. A lot of people have called him 'unhandsome' under the post in which Selena confirmed her relationship status. The singer defended her relationship saying calling Benny, her everything in her heart. The fans are disappointed as well because, in one of his interviews, Benny had made some uncool remarks on Selena. Moreover, Benny is also friends with Justin Bieber, Selena's ex. This has upset her fans who are mad at Selena for not just confirming the relationship but for also going gaga over him. Someone called her corny and Selena said that she is still with someone better than she has previously been in a relationship with. Selena also commented that Benny has treated her better than any human being on the planet. Later on, she says that Benny is the best thing that has happened to her. Have a look at her comments here:

Watch this video about Selena Gomez' transformation here:

Selena seems to have taken a break from social media amidst the hullabaloo around her relationship. She also clarified when a fan claimed that Selena was trolling them all by defending her relationship. Later, Selena thanked her fans and shared how much she appreciated and loved them.

Selena has been linked to The Weeknd, Zedd, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, to name a few.