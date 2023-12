One of the new couples in Hollywood is Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. The Taki Taki singer has been single for many years. Benny Blanco is known for his excellent song-writing skills. He has worked with artistes like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and BTS. In fact, the song Bad Decisions with the vocal line of BTS got him a lot of recognition. Selena Gomez has confirmed that they are a couple. It seems they had been together for six months or so. The singer in a recent interview what attracted her to Benny Blanco. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco; strongly defends her relationship against trolls

Benny Blanco is a good listener

Throughout the years, Selena Gomez has been known as a very unconditional person when in love. The 31-year-old singer has not been in a relationship for a while. In an interview with the Latin American issue of Vogue, she said taht she is getting attracted to right kind of people. She was quoted as saying, "It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy."

Selena Gomez's most notable relationship has been with Justin Bieber. They were together for more than five years. On and off they have together for a long time. The other names on her relationship timeline are Orlando Bloom, Niall Horann, Zedd, The Weeknd and Twilight star Taylor Lautner.