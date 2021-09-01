Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jimin's shower routine revealed, Britney Spears' shocking claims about her dad and more

Hollywood never stays calm. Stars are always upto something. Among the newsmakers today, we have K-pop band BTS' member Jimin who revealed his shower routine. who is fighting the conservatorship battle with her father made some shocking claims. Gigi Hadid treated her fans with some pictures from the month of August including a few pictures of her baby Khai. Read on. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS' Jungkook opens up on the band’s future; Kim Kardashian-Kanye West recreate their wedding

Jimin's shower routine

During his recent interaction with fans known as ARMY, Jimin revealed his shower routine. He stated that since he was running late, he forgot to use the conditioner. "I just shampooed my hair and didn't use any treatment," he said. He then mentioned that his hair have damaged so much that he can't even run his fingers through them while shampooing.

Britney Spears' shocking allegations against father Jamie Spears

Amidst the conservatorship battle, Britney Spears has made shocking allegations against her father. As per the documents obtained by HollywoodLife, the singer is said to claimed that her father Jamie Spears is trying to extort her. Her lawyer was quoted saying, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father.”

reacts to 's alleged DM to Younes Bendjima

After Younes Bendjima shared screenshot of alleged messages from Scott Disick's messages about Kourtney Kardashian, the lady sort off reacted to the incident and tweeted a verse from the Bible that read, "John 15:7 If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

Gigi Hadid's August photo dump

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account and shared some highlights from the month of August. In a series of pictures, she shared some of the best moments from the month of August. The most adorable ones are that of her daughter Khai.

's fans in love with No Time To Die trailer

As the trailer of No Time To Die made it to the internet, Daniel Craig's fans could not hold back their emotions. They are more than excited to watch this film as it is going to be his last stint as James Bond.