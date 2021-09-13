Trending Hollywood news today: BTS wins big at MTV VMAs, Britney Spears gets engaged, Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love and more

Uff!! It was a busy day in Hollywood. MTV Video Music Awards kept everyone hooked. As expected, it was K-pop band BTS that managed to make maximum noise at the award function. Next, announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari. So without any further delay, here's a look at the newsmakers of today. Also Read - Apart from Money Heist Part 5, here are 7 more September Netflix releases you should include in your What To Watch list

BTS marks victory at MTV VMAs

At MTV Video Music Awards, Korean boy band BTS managed to win in the Best Group and Best K-pop categories. ARMY is over the moon with this victory of the septet. During their speech, RM also thanked their fans for all the love and appreciation.

Britney Spears engaged

Taking to her Instagram account, Britney Spears revealed that she is now engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari. She gave a glimpse of the huge diamond ring and expressed that she cannot believe it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

reacts to Bennifer's romance

and are painting the Hollywood red with their love. So much that even Ben's alleged ex Gwyneth Paltrow is also gushing over the two. On an Insta post about the two, she commented that their love is 'cute'.

stuns in a nude dress at VMAs

At MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Fox left everyone's jaws dropped to the floor as she walked the red carpet wearing a sheer, nude dress embellished with crystals leaving very little to fans' imagination. She appeared with Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK who could not take his eyes off her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

breaks silence on daughter's claims of living in an 'abusive household'

It was not very long ago that Charlie Sheen's daughter had claimed that she was 'trapped in an abusive household,' as reported by Page Six. Now, the Two and a Half Men actor has responded to the same. In a statement to Fox News, he reportedly said, "Sam's amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come!"