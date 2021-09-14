Trending Hollywood news today: BTS and Coldplay's collaboration excites ARMY; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's 'masked' kiss at Met Gala 2021 and more

As the day is about to end, here's all the gossip and news straight from Hollywood. Among the newsmakers today, we have K-pop band BTS and rock band Coldplay. Plus, Met Gala 2021 took place today and we had loads of the information and pictures coming our way. So here's all the dope from Hollywood. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS wins big at MTV VMAs, Britney Spears gets engaged, Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love and more

K-pop band BTS and Coldplay led by announced their collaboration today. They have teamed up for a single called My Universe. It is set to release on September 24. ARMY, of course, can't keep calm and are eagerly waiting for it to release.

Bennifer's 'masked' kiss at Met Gala 2021

As Met Gala 2021 took place today with its theme being In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. We saw a lot of stars walking the red carpet but and managed to steal the show. The couple shared a passionate kiss through their masks and left everyone going aww.

Gigi Hadid's tripping moment

At Met Gala 2021, Gigi Hadid showed up in a white dress with a long trail. However, while climbing up the stairs, she had a little mishap when she tripped. But she handled it with such grace.

unfollows

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Kanye West has unfollowed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram. While the beauty moghul is still following the father of her children, he seems to have taken the first step to move on.

Marvel Studios releases Hawkeye trailer

Hawkeye trailer starring And is out now. It is set to release on November 24. Fans are already super excited for this one.