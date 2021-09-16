Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jin becomes Visual King on Forbes Korea, Kim Kardashian approves of Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's relationship and more

We are back with your daily dose of Hollywood news. Among those who ruled the headlines today, we have BTS member Jin. He has managed to earn the title of 'Visual King'. Next, there is who has commented on sister 's relationship with Travis Barker. Read on for more. Also Read - Blackpink fame Lisa's new album Lalisa gets a thumbs up from Rashmika Mandanna; Korean media goes gaga over the latter

BTS' Jin becomes Visual King Also Read - BTS: When Suga's fan once threatened to sue him and said, ‘You're a dangerous man’

On Forbes Korea, BTS member Jin has been termed as the visual king. He was reportedly described as God of Beauty by beauty professionals and the public. His amazing facial features including S-line eyes have got him this title. Also Read - BTS - Coldplay's My Universe: When J-Hope experienced 'tingly happiness' and sense of 'gratitude' after watching the rock band's concert

Kim Kardashian approves of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

On Ellen DeGeneres show, Kim Kardashian commented on sister Kourtney Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker. She find their PDA very cute. She also said, "I love their relationship. They've grown so much together and really made some amazing, just to think that they've been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years, neighbors for like, a decade."

reveals why she wasn't surprised by Kylie's second pregnancy

On The Tonight Show Starring , Kendall revealed how Kylie broke the news of her second pregnancy to her. She said that Kylie called her and showed her the sonography. "I answered the phone, and she just had her little sonogram, like a picture of her sonogram, and I was like ‘Oh my god'," she said. Kendall also added, "I wasn’t really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon, but I was excited."

Fans scream Selena as Hailey Baldwin and at Met Gala

A video of Hailey Baldwin appearing upset as fans chanted 's name during her entry at Met Gala along with Justin Bieber has gone viral. In the video we see Justin saying I Love You to his wifey.