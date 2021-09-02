Trending Hollywood news today: BTS enters Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame, Kanye West hints at cheating on Kim Kardashian and more

Among the newsmakers today from Hollywood, we have Korean boy band BTS. The septet is ruling the headlines because of their entry into Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame. Next, we have . It is being speculated that he hinted at cheating on in his latest song. Kim's sister also remained in the news because of episode. So here's all the dope. Also Read - UNBELIEVABLE! BTS makes a grand entry into the Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame with 23 feats

BTS enters Guinnes World Records' Hall of Fame

Not one or two, K-pop band BTS has achieved almost 23 Guinness titles and have made it GWR Book 2022. An official statement over this read, "BTS have collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media, an amazing result achieved also thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, the ARMY."

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK ? Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame ? — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

Kanye cheated on Kim Kardashian?

In his new song Hurricane which is a part of his album Donda, Kanye West has supposedly hinted at cheating. The lyrics of the song suggest so. He can be heard rapping, "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin," in the song.

Kourtney Kardashian plans to confront Scott Disick?

After Younes made Scott Disick's alleged DMs about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romance, it is now reported that she is planning to talk to Scott about all of this. A source told HollywoodLife, "She’s still enjoying her vacation with Travis, but she’s not gonna let that one slide. She has every intention of discussing this with Scott once she gets back home.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes mark a joint entry at Cindrella premiere

Fans are over the moon as real-life couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes walked the red carper of Cindrella premiere together. Fans are calling their love story as a perfect fairytale.

Tom Holland's sweetest birthday wish for Zendaya

On Instagram, Spiderman star Tom Holland shared a BTS picture with co-star Zendaya and wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx."