Trending Hollywood news today: BTS to be the speakers at UNGA, Bella Hadid makes sweetest birth wish for niece and more

We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. A lot happened today. EMMY Awards 2021 was the highlight and so was K-pop band BTS' announcement that they will be speaking at UN General Assembly. Bella Hadid took to her social media today to make a birthday wish for niece while preggers Kylie Jenner spoke about her growing belly. Read on.
BTS to speak at UN General Assembly
Korean boy band BTS is all set to speak along with South Korean president Moon Jae-in at UN General Assembly today. The boy band landed in New York for the same. They will also be performing online at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021.
Bella Hadid's sweet birth wish for niece
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter turned 1 today and aunt Bella Hadid could not hold back from sharing some adorable pictures. On Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all
@gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend."
Kylie Jenner shows off her growing belly
Kylie Jenner who is pregnant for the second time took to her Insta stories and shared a small glimpse of her growing belly. She shared a video and captioned it as 'belly's getting big'. All her fans are gushing over this post.
EMMY Awards 2021
The prestigious EMMY Awards 2021 took place today and we saw many big names walking down the red carpet. Among the winner, it was The Crown that ruled in majority of categories. It won almost 11 awards. Kate Winslet and Josh O’Connor also won trophies.
Khloe Kardashian shows off her hot bod in a see-through dress
Supporting sister Kim Kardashian's clothing venture SKIMS, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share some extremely hot pictures in a beige see-through dress. She captioned it as, " It’s all about the Skims."
