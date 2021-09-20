Trending Hollywood news today: BTS to be the speakers at UNGA, Bella Hadid makes sweetest birth wish for niece and more

We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. A lot happened today. EMMY Awards 2021 was the highlight and so was K-pop band BTS' announcement that they will be speaking at UN General Assembly. took to her social media today to make a birthday wish for niece while preggers spoke about her growing belly. Read on. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: RM and Jin's desi reaction to a fan's marriage proposal to V, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turn bikini babes and more

BTS to speak at UN General Assembly

Korean boy band BTS is all set to speak along with South Korean president Moon Jae-in at UN General Assembly today. The boy band landed in New York for the same. They will also be performing online at Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021.

Don’t miss musical performance by special guests @BTS_twt at UNHQ! They join @antonioguterres & world leaders at our SDG Moment event to inspire action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Tune in here Monday, 20 September at 8am EST! pic.twitter.com/brMxwb0xZ2 — United Nations (@UN) September 19, 2021

Bella Hadid's sweet birth wish for niece

Gigi Hadid and 's daughter turned 1 today and aunt Bella Hadid could not hold back from sharing some adorable pictures. On Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all

@gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella ? (@bellahadid)

Kylie Jenner shows off her growing belly

Kylie Jenner who is pregnant for the second time took to her Insta stories and shared a small glimpse of her growing belly. She shared a video and captioned it as 'belly's getting big'. All her fans are gushing over this post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat)

EMMY Awards 2021

The prestigious EMMY Awards 2021 took place today and we saw many big names walking down the red carpet. Among the winner, it was The Crown that ruled in majority of categories. It won almost 11 awards. and Josh O’Connor also won trophies.

shows off her hot bod in a see-through dress

Supporting sister 's clothing venture SKIMS, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share some extremely hot pictures in a beige see-through dress. She captioned it as, " It’s all about the Skims."