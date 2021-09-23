Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' special gift to Coldplay, Meghan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's topless photoshoot and more

We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Among the newsmakers today, we have celebrities like K-pop band BTS, Coldplay, Meghan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and more who kept hit the headlines for various reasons. Scroll on. Also Read - The BTS song that you should listen to based on your zodiac sign and what does it mean
K-pop band BTS and American rock band Coldplay have collaborated for the first time for their song My Universe. It will hit the internet on September 24. But before that, Bangtan boys gifted the members of Coldplay something special. As they met in New York, BTS gifted special and modernized Hanboks to Chris Martin and others.
Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Fox' bold photoshoot
Kourtney Kardashian and Meghan Fox went topless for the latest photoshoot promoting Kim Kardashian's clothing innerwear line SKIMS. Kourtney shared the pictures with the caption, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music."
Hailey Baldwin Bieber rocks in green bikini set
In a latest picture of Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin, we saw her rocking a green bikini set and flaunting her gorgeous curves. The picture was shared by Justin on his Insta stories that had Sweet and Sexy written on it.
Sex and the City actor Willie Garson passes away
Willie Garson who essayed the role of Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City is no more. He passed away at the age of 57. The news was confirmed by his son via an Instagram post.
Fantastic Beasts 3 gets its release date
The first instalment in Fanstastic Beasts series has received its released date. The film is all set to release on April 15, 2022. It has been titled as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.
