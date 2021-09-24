Trending Hollywood news today: My Universe ft BTS x Coldplay gets ARMY excited, Nick Jonas relishes rock shrimp koliwada at wifey Priyanka Chopra's restaurant and more

Among the Hollywood newsmakers today we have K-pop band BTS that trended because of their song My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay. American singer Nick Jonas also hit headlines as he visited his wifey 's restaurant. Others who made it to the headlines are , and more. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY showers love on Jimin after he gets nervous on UNGA stage, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai set to become parents and more

BTS' song in collaboration with American rock band Coldplay led by titled My Universe was unveiled today and fans of both the boy bands are totally impressed. On social media, My Universe is trending since morning. Many called it to be a masterpiece.

Nick Jonas' relishes Indian dishes at wifey Priyanka Chopra's restaurant

Taking to his Insta stories, Nick Jonas shared a picture of the menu at wife Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York. The menu had dishes like buckwheat bhel, rock shrimp koliwada, stuffed chicken wings, spinach and goat cheese samosa, green garlic butter oysters, Goan fish curry, kofta korma and more on it.

Britney Spears recalls ex 's advice

On Instagram, Britney Spears recalled the pep talk that she received from ex Justin Timberlake ahead of her VMA performance in 2001. She wrote, "I will tell you this ... before I went on that night I was feeling kinda out of body with nerves ... I mean ... I was in a cage with a live tiger !!!!! I will never forget the moment before I went in the cage !!!! Justin saw I could hardly talk so he held my hand and gave me a 5 minute pep talk which obviously worked."

Kristen Stewart wins hearts as Princess Diana in Spencer trailer

The trailer of Kristen Stewarts's film Spencer is out now. She essays the role of Princess Diana in this one. Fans are quite impressed to see how Kristen has effortlessly slipped into her character.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf game

As per the reports, Harry Potter star Tom Felton faced a medical emergency as he collapsed during a celebrity golf game. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. A report in Independent read, "In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.” This happened a day after hi 34th birthday.