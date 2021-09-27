Trending Hollywood news today: Chris Martin and Courtney Cox find BTS' V's voice perfect, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lock lips in New York and more

We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Among the newsmakers today, we have Coldplay member and Courtney Cox praising BTS member V. Jennifer Lopez and were spotted being all mushy in New York. is having a good time and more. Scroll on for detailed information. Also Read - Bollywood Vs Hollywood Vs Kollywood: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to clash with THESE two biggies during the Diwali weekend at the box office

Chris Martin and Courtney Cox praise V

As BTS and Coldplay's song My Universe got released, behind-the-scenes videos from the making of the song are taking the internet by storm. In one such video, we saw Coldplay's Chris Martin praising BTS member V's voice. He called his voice to be perfect and the video was liked by FRIENDS star Courtney Cox.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's New York romance

In the new pictures that have made their way to the internet, we see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck painting New York red with their love. In the pictures, we see them laughing, kissing and more. Bennifer's fan are more than happy to see them happy.

and The Weeknd's dinner date in LA

As per a report in Mail Online, Eternals stars Angelina Jolie was spotted with The Weeknd in LA. Reportedly, they were on a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. They are said to have spent more than two hours together. They arrived separately but were spotted leaving together.

shares her experience of kissing Iron Man Robert Downey Jr

To People.com, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed why kissing Iron Man Robert Downey Jr was not a very great experience. She said that he is like a brother to her. She was quoted saying, "With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, this is literally like kissing my brother.’”

Britney Spears is feeling 'Stronger Than Ever'

As per a latest report in HollywoodLife, Britney Spears is said to be feeling stronger than ever after she filed papers to end her conservatorship. A source quoted to the portal, "Britney’s stronger than ever. She’s getting somewhere. She’s doing better than she ever has." She is also engaged to her boyfriend and is having a good time.