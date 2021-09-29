Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's candid confession about My Universe with Coldplay, Will Smith confirms open relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith and more

As the day comes to an end, here is a list of trending Hollywood stories. K-pop band BTS remained in the headlines as member Jungkook made a heart winning confession about recording My Universe with Coldplay. Gemini Man actor Will Smith also shared a very candid detail about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Without any further ado, scroll to get all the dope from Hollywood. Also Read - Britney vs Spears documentary: Fans seething with rage over domination of pop superstar by her father; call for immediate end to her conservatorship – view tweets
BTS' Jungkook's confession about recording My Universe
In a documentary, Jungkook spoke about how it was recording for My Universe with Coldplay. He stated, "Feels like when I first debuted. Chris Martin will be directing my performance, and I'm worried I'll mess up." He also praised Chris Martin saying, "I saw Chris Martin close his eyes and sing along with such a happy smile. It was a genuine look that came from his heart."
Will Smith gets candid about his 'open relationship' with wife Jada Pinkett Smith
In an interview with GQ, Will Smith reportedly stated that he has been in an open marriage with wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He reportedly said that they have had sexual relationship with others outside the marriage. He said, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."
Khloe Kardashian rubbishes rumours of being banned from Met Gala 2021
Rumours had it that Khloe Kardashian was banned from walking the red carpet of Met Gala 2021. However, she responded to a tweet saying the same and stated that it is not true.
Britney vs Spears documentary: Fans rage over domination of pop superstar by his father
As the documentary Britney vs Spears made it to the internet, fans expressed anger over how her father James Spears used to dominate her life.
Daniel Craig shuts down possibility of Hugh Jackman being the next James Bond
In an interview, Daniel Craig responded to the possibility of Wolverine star Hugh Jackman taking over as James Bond. He said, "He’s not going to be it" and joked "Over my dead body."
