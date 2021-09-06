Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' latest decision disappoints ARMY; Angelina Jolie feared for family when married to Brad Pitt and more

The day is about to end but not without your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Among the newsmakers today, we have K-pop band BTS, Angeline Jolie, Jason Momoa, Victoria Beckham and more. So without any further delay, here's all the dope from the West. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kriti Sanon wants to marry her Adipurush co-star Prabhas, Shilpa Shetty gets teary-eyed on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

BTS' latest decision leaves ARMY disappointed

Given the current situation, BTS' parent company Big Hit Music has decided to cancel band's upcoming tour. In a statement, it has been revealed, "Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR." This has left the band's fans highly disappointed.

Victoria Beckham shares a butt-revealing picture of hubby

On Instagram, Victoria Beckham shared a very cheeky picture. It had David Beckham enjoying his time in the pool but not without a little Butt show. She shared the picture with the caption, "Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!?

?me!!!"

Jason Momoa reveals his new Aquaman look

On Instagram, Jason Momoa shared two pictures revealing his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom look. He wrote, "Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j."

pens a heartfelt note for his late father

On Twitter, Hugh Jackman mourned the death of his father. He wrote, "In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God."

Angeline Jolie says she feared for family when married to

In an interview with The Guardian, made a shocking statement saying that she feared for her family when she was married to Brad Pitt. When she was asked if she feared for her family amidst the domestic abuse allegations against Brad Pitt, she said, "Yes, for my family. My whole family.