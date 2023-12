Joshua, the lead vocalist of the K-Pop band Seventeen is again in the news for his alleged love life. As we know, some months back rumours of him being in a relationship with model Choi Mi Young spread like wild fire. This happened after fans spotted matching clothes, accessories and her presence at one of their concerts. Some even said that he was seen allegedly waving at her. As we know, it is common for couples in Korea to wear matching clothes. Many couples have been caught in dating rumours after fans spotted them wearing similar clothes. Also Read - Seventeen member Joshua Hong flooded with hate messages, threats to leave the band after dating rumours go viral

Choi Min Young flashes alleged pregnancy card

The model Choi Min Young recently celebrated her birthday. She has been hounded a lot after she allegedly flashed a pregnancy card. It seems she shared a pic of her where fans saw a card. As per some, it looked like the card for expectant mothers in Korea. This has again brought Joshua and her alleged relationship in the limelight. The two did not give any clarification to accept or deny the relationship. Haters had sent trucks for Joshua outside the HYBE office. Now, this report has again shifted attention on the singer. People are calling out those abusing the model. They feel if it is true then Joshua is also equally responsible. Take a look at the comments...

Netizens are so freaking entitled they're defending him but attacking the alleged girlfriend is sickening — 卩卂尺Ҝ 丂ㄖㄚㄖㄩ几Ꮆ ? (@jellysoyoung) December 13, 2023

Joshua's girlfriend posts IG story with a pregnancy cardhttps://t.co/yOwhQoLZWM pic.twitter.com/rfcVIL0Tyo — pannchoa (@pannchoa) December 12, 2023

She’s doing it for the clout. She knows those rumours put the spotlight on her and now she’s just making a spectacle. Very evil woman. — Shuahae?? (@JungJaehyu88954) December 12, 2023

Seventeen fans slam the model

In fact, many are upset that the agency is doing nothing to salvage the image of Joshua. Many wondered how is it possible to date given the hectic schedule of the whole group. Joshua is a Korean-American idol and known for his vocals.