Seventeen member Joshua Hong is the first from the boy band to be embroiled in dating rumours. The vocalist is supposedly dating a model and influencer Mi Young. While majority of the Carat fandom has reacted positively to the news, many are livid with the singer. The dating rumours began after the two were seen in similar outfits. In Korea, it is said that couples generally love to twin outfits, and sharing similar pics is like Lovestagram. This is what fueled the speculations. Within two days, the rumours spread like wildfire. Now, Joshua Hong is getting a lot of hate from people, especially antis.

Did Seventeen member Joshua Hong do Lovestagram?

Seventeen fandom Carats are requesting the label Pledis Entertainment to amp up security for the boy. The behaviour from some fans are really discerning. They are telling Joshua Hong to leave the band. He is of Korean origin but raised in America. Haters have gone to the extent of saying that he is using their money to fund his dating life. Now, reports have come that LED trucks telling him to quit Seventeen might be placed outside HYBE Building. Upset by this, genuine fans are requesting for tighter security. Things worsened after someone said that Mi Young was apparently spotted at their recent concert.

I will not share the photos of the trucks, but the antis started to send protest trucks in front of Hybe building and it will stay there for 8 hours.#플레디스_보호하라_조슈아#명예훼손으로부터_조슈아_보호하다#PLEDIS_PROTECT_JOSHUA#PLEDIS_PROTECT_YOUR_ARTISTS@pledis17_STAFF — Aiz | JHHJ ?? PROTECT SHUA ❤️‍?️ (@aaizhaeshua) August 10, 2023

Pannchoa has shared pics of big trucks sent by Chinese fans outside HYBE slamming Joshua for playing with fans emotions. Others are saying that the reported model is actually married. Joshua Hong, 27 enjoys immense popularity with his talent and good looks. HYBE groups are dealing with second big dating rumour after BTS V and Blackpink Jennie are supposed to be a couple.