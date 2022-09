Now that BTS members are concentrating on their solo careers, the group's head RM has released his latest music video in collaboration with Balming Tiger. The music video is titled Sexy Nukim and as expected, his fans are enjoying the moment. The video is trending and ARMY (as BTS fans are known as) is lauding and praising the song like never before. In fact, in a reaction video, there is J-Hope's reaction to the song too. He could be seen enjoying and grooving to the part of RM from the song. His reaction is also receiving reaction from the ARMY. Check out the reactions below: Also Read - BTS: Amidst Kim Taehyung and Jennie's dating rumours, former's BFF Choi Wooshik's picture swapped with the Blackpink rapper; ARMY call it out [View Tweets]

hobi reacting to namjoon’s part/verse in sexy nukim ? pic.twitter.com/p1YGqrJCfk — kore (@kkukstudio) September 5, 2022

hobi’s reactions while watching 'sexy nukim' mv ★ pic.twitter.com/pVepJHip70 — kore (@kkukstudio) September 5, 2022

I’m having my oh in cursive moment rm — yvr⁷ | SEXY NUKIM ? (@yvrkith) September 5, 2022

Flowers in mouth genre makes kimline extra hot pic.twitter.com/8V3D4oEWeJ — kim (slow) sexy nukim ? (@taenamjinst) September 5, 2022

armys when they saw rm in sexy nukim pic.twitter.com/PRh2mwF1q3 — delilah min (@tanseok) September 5, 2022

?: Namjoon's part is amusing. Funny how he's wearing a suit..he killed his rap part. Personally I realy like his rapping style so it's fabulous ???

Most supportive ? ?: He's so good looking. The 1st time I heard Namjoon, wtf is this ?#SexyNukim #BALMINGTIGER #RM @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/a9vYED06gt — cestlavie_90⁷? (@cestlavie9090) September 5, 2022

me, everytime I listen to RM in Sexy Nukim pic.twitter.com/ocYdsx4OUn — orange diminie⁷ ?? ia (@SUGAisSpicy) September 5, 2022

#SexyNukim only gets better with each stream & I still haven’t fully cracked the MV yet. What a ride ? https://t.co/ouBSxmMxmR — 살아있다⁷ ?❤️‍?? (@SaraBangtan07) September 5, 2022

The song consists of impressive raps by RM and Balming Tiger. The background score has left everyone entertained and how. In the song, RM appears as a tactician. He can be seen handling the designing of a brain-reading device. He looks HAWTT!