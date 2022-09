Korean boy band BTS became famous for their camaraderie and the bond that they share. Their songs of course became massive hits across the globe. Now, the seven members of the band are focusing on their solo careers. Kim Namjoon, the group leader who goes by the stage name RM, recently released his song Sexy Nukim in collaboration with Balming Tiger. The song has turned out to be a super hit with everyone loving RM's different side. Now a making video of the song is out and RM has shared some interesting deets in it. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's latest pictures for his magazine cover are the perfect thirst trap for ARMY

In the behind-the-scenes video dropped by Bangtan TV, we can see RM getting ready for the song shoot of Sexy Nukim. Dressed in a white shirt and black pants he looks HOT as ever. In the video, he also revealed that he wrote this song in just 30 minutes. He mentioned that he did what he always does and had fun writing the lyrics for this song. He caught onto the sexy vibes since the song is named Sexy Nukim. In between the video, he can also be seen rapping his lines. He is following the orders of the director and giving some perfect shots. Now this video has gone viral all over Hollywood News. Also Read - BTS and Jungkook in the race to bag two nominations at Grammys 2023 [Read report]

Check out BTS member RM's Sexy Nukim making video here:

The song has turned out to be a rage among fans. It has been trending on top of many music portals. BTS fans known as ARMY are unable to stop swooning over RM's hotness in the video. In the MV reaction video, even band member J-Hope could not stop praising RM. He was also in the new recently as he celebrated his birthday. Also Read - BTS: Jin aka Kim Seokjin's gaming session full of moaning sounds turn NSFW for ARMYs? Fans ask, 'Does Namjoon know what...'